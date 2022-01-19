United Way hopes to Crush Cabin Fever

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties is calling on people to get out and active this February for their Crush Cabin Fever Challenge. The monthlong event is a sort of Bingo game where families can fill out squares on a card for every activity they do together.

Families can choose the types of events they’d like to do, but the United Way also provides suggestions for people having trouble coming up with ideas. Topic guidelines are inspired by the “Cabin” theme.

“C” stands for Caring for Community, “A” is for activity, “B” is for Building Skills, “I” is for interests and hobbies and “N” is for trying something new.

“Maybe you could shovel your neighbor’s driveway, and you could also get some activity doing that too. I said earlier donating non-perishable food items to local pantries or other people in need. Volunteering with your favorite organization, that’s never a bad idea and we’d love to see some families fill in a square by volunteering,” said Community Engagement Director Ben Eberlein.

The challenge was first started last year when people were cooped up because of the pandemic. It is a collaboration of their Early Years Coalition and Youth Success Coalition, whose goals are to prepare kids for learning and ensure they do so to their fullest potential.

For every row or column a family fills up on the card they receive an entry into a drawing for one of three family-oriented gift baskets. Cards must be emailed or turned in to the United Way by March 4.

Click here to be connected to the Crush Cabin Fever webpage.

