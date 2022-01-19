News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander library seeks valentines for senior citizens

Child is holding a Valentines card in his hands.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander District Library is asking for help from the community to create valentines for seniors.

Now through Feb. 5, the library will collect valentines to distribute to seniors at the resident facilities in the area.

People can pick up a kit from the library or create their own. For more information, please call the Rhinelander District Library, 715-365-1070.

Valentines Day is Feb. 14.

The library is located at 106 N. Stevens Street.

