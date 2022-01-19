Pet Project: Meet Rocket

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rocket is an energetic 7-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He is a sweet dog who loves to play and go for walks, and has lived with other dogs and cats.

You can find more information about Rocket by visiting the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or by calling them at 715-845-2810. To meet Rocket in person, visit the humane society at 7001 Packer Drive in Wausau.

