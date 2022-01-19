News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Rocket

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rocket is an energetic 7-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He is a sweet dog who loves to play and go for walks, and has lived with other dogs and cats.

You can find more information about Rocket by visiting the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or by calling them at 715-845-2810. To meet Rocket in person, visit the humane society at 7001 Packer Drive in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Arctic air returns today and becomes bitter and brutal overnight.
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to north central Wisconsin
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Plea deal in the works for woman charged in 2019 Wausau drive-by shooting

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Rocket
Pet Project: Meet Rocket
Petey is a 10-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after...
Pet Project: Meet Petey
Pet Project: Meet Petey
Pet Project: Meet Petey
Bakery bakes up treats for dogs in Alaska
Barkery bakes up tasty treats for dogs in Alaska