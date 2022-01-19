Packers look to use lessons from week 3 win to start fast, beat 49ers again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers and 49ers will play for a spot in the NFC Championship Game this Saturday night, and Green Bay’s journey here can almost be traced back to the bay area in Week 3. Aaron Rodgers led a game-winning 37 second drive that was finished off by a Mason Crosby field goal as time expired.

Yes, they had won in Week 2 against the Lions, but that game in Northern California was instrumental in leaving the offseason of drama, and the week one demolition to the Saints in the past and sending the Packers on their way.

Aaron jones/on importance of week 3 win over 49ers: “I think it was huge,” says Packers running back Aaron Jones on the Week 3 win. “Just getting that win streak going. We had just gotten our first win the week before, so getting that win streak, getting everything rolling, it had huge on the implications on the NFC.”

Something the Packers did very well in September in Santa Clara, was come out of the gates strong, building up a 17-0 lead by the second quarter.

That’s quite the contrast to their last two playoff exits, when they trailed San Francisco 27-0 at halftime of the NFC title game two years ago, and allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take a 28-10 third quarter lead in that same game last season.

“Well we’ve just got to make each possession count, and don’t come out flat like we have in some playoff games against them in the past,” said wide receiver Davante Adams. “You’ve got to come out firing, you’ve got to kind of throw everything at them, not hold anything back.”

“We’ve got to be the tone-setters from the jump,” said Jones. “I think that just starts out with us internally you know, we’ve got to get that done.”

As good as the Packers have been this year, they’ve been notoriously slow starters, leading after the first quarter just four times this season, one of them coming against San Francisco.

It seems at the very least, they’ll be playing with fire Saturday night if they don’t make that number five.

