News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mid-State seeking last $1.3M to build Stevens Point manufacturing center

It’s called the Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship Center (AMETA). It’s phase two of a project that will give students industry-level engineering education.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Solving the worker shortage and expanding student opportunities. That’s what Mid-State Technical College is trying to address by building an $11-million Advanced Manufacturing facility in Stevens Point. Manufacturing is the number one industry in Portage County.

“We’re seeking to construct a facility that has some of that ‘wow’ factor,” Mid-State Technical College Dean of Schools of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Ryan Kawski said.

It’s called the Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship Center, or AMETA. It’s phase two of a project that will give students industry-level engineering education.

“It’s critical that we create workforce and we recruit for workforce in that industry,” Kawski said.

The new facility would be about 53,000 square feet, placed right next to Gamber Johnson in Stevens Point, a manufacturing partner of Mid-State’s. It will be a way to build student skills and fix a pressing issue.

“We all know that there’s an intense workforce shortage and this facility is really going to allow us to address some of those needs,” Mid-State Technical College Vice President of Development and Community Relations Bobbi Damrow said.

The new AMETA facility would have opportunities like machine tool programs, welding, civil engineering, and mechanical design.

“It’s going to allow people to come from anywhere really and train right here in the Stevens Point area,” Damrow said.

So far, they’ve raised over $9-million, some of which came from a state grant, but they’re still about $1.3-million short to get started on the project. Tuesday, the school spoke in front of the Portage County board, asking to get some help.

“It’s not just to prepare for today, it’s to prepare for the future. Our employers need us to step up but right now we don’t have the equipment or the location to do it,” Mid-State President Dr. Shelly Mondeik said.

They expect to begin construction on the new facility by the fall of 2022 and have it opened to students by the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to North-Central Wisconsin
Family seeks missing necklace
Family finds necklace believed to have been lost at hockey tournament
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin hospitalized at 10x higher rate, died at 14x higher rate in December

Latest News

Project Puts Students In-Focus 1/18/2022
Project Puts Students In-Focus 1/18/2022
How to Get Free Covid-19 Tests 1/18/2022
How to Get Free Covid-19 Tests 1/18/2022
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Packers look to use lessons from week 3 win to start fast, beat 49ers again
CCC sites closed
Better Business Bureau investigates “Center for Covid Control” testing sites amid customer backlash