Mid-State seeking last $1.3M to build Stevens Point manufacturing center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Solving the worker shortage and expanding student opportunities. That’s what Mid-State Technical College is trying to address by building an $11-million Advanced Manufacturing facility in Stevens Point. Manufacturing is the number one industry in Portage County.

“We’re seeking to construct a facility that has some of that ‘wow’ factor,” Mid-State Technical College Dean of Schools of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Ryan Kawski said.

It’s called the Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship Center, or AMETA. It’s phase two of a project that will give students industry-level engineering education.

“It’s critical that we create workforce and we recruit for workforce in that industry,” Kawski said.

The new facility would be about 53,000 square feet, placed right next to Gamber Johnson in Stevens Point, a manufacturing partner of Mid-State’s. It will be a way to build student skills and fix a pressing issue.

“We all know that there’s an intense workforce shortage and this facility is really going to allow us to address some of those needs,” Mid-State Technical College Vice President of Development and Community Relations Bobbi Damrow said.

The new AMETA facility would have opportunities like machine tool programs, welding, civil engineering, and mechanical design.

“It’s going to allow people to come from anywhere really and train right here in the Stevens Point area,” Damrow said.

So far, they’ve raised over $9-million, some of which came from a state grant, but they’re still about $1.3-million short to get started on the project. Tuesday, the school spoke in front of the Portage County board, asking to get some help.

“It’s not just to prepare for today, it’s to prepare for the future. Our employers need us to step up but right now we don’t have the equipment or the location to do it,” Mid-State President Dr. Shelly Mondeik said.

They expect to begin construction on the new facility by the fall of 2022 and have it opened to students by the fall of 2023.

