Merrill police investigating death after they said gun was accidentally fired

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department said a woman has died after a gun was accidentally discharged. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

One person was arrested. Police are recommending a charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

The case is still under investigation and no names have been released.

