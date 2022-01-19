News and First Alert Weather App
How to get reimbursed for at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address.((AP Photo/David Dermer, File))
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 tests are now available through private insurance companies.

Last week, in an effort to provide more COVID-19 testing across the country, the Biden Administration announced those covered by private insurance companies would become eligible to receive reimbursement for over-the-counter coronavirus tests.

It applies to FDA-approved, rapid at-home tests bought on or after Jan. 15.

Chief Growth Officer with Security Health Plan, Jennifer Shermo, said the effort is a part of the public health emergency.

“That includes any time you’re experiencing symptoms, or if that you’ve been exposed. The only time that insurance is not covering testing at this point in time is if for routine purposes like travel or if you’re required to get a test every week from your employer.”

Each family member can get reimbursed for up to eight tests per family member, per month.

You should visit your insurance company’s website or give them a call for reimbursement instructions.

This program is not applicable to those insured by Medicare or Medicaid.

