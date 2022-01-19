How to get reimbursed for at-home COVID-19 tests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 tests are now available through private insurance companies.

Last week, in an effort to provide more COVID-19 testing across the country, the Biden Administration announced those covered by private insurance companies would become eligible to receive reimbursement for over-the-counter coronavirus tests.

It applies to FDA-approved, rapid at-home tests bought on or after Jan. 15.

Chief Growth Officer with Security Health Plan, Jennifer Shermo, said the effort is a part of the public health emergency.

“That includes any time you’re experiencing symptoms, or if that you’ve been exposed. The only time that insurance is not covering testing at this point in time is if for routine purposes like travel or if you’re required to get a test every week from your employer.”

Each family member can get reimbursed for up to eight tests per family member, per month.

You should visit your insurance company’s website or give them a call for reimbursement instructions.

This program is not applicable to those insured by Medicare or Medicaid.

