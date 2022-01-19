News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

FBI warning consumers on thieves using fake QR codes to steal

The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.
The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cyber criminals have another way to try to get into your wallet.

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a warning about QR codes.

Those are the bar codes consumers scan on their phones to open a website and have been used more frequently by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, feds say hackers are using fake QR codes to send people to malicious sites that can hijack payments and steal personal data.

The feds say fraudulent QR codes are relatively easy for scammers to make and advise people to use app stores on their phones instead of codes to download apps.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Arctic air returns today and becomes bitter and brutal overnight.
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to north central Wisconsin
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Plea deal in the works for woman charged in 2019 Wausau drive-by shooting

Latest News

The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina
Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave...
Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
Arctic air returns today and becomes bitter and brutal overnight.
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to north central Wisconsin
Local shelters are at capacity across the area and more domestic abuse survivors are filling...
Wausau shelters at capacity, see rise in domestic violence