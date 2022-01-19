News and First Alert Weather App
‘Exhausted’ kid shoveling snow goes viral

By CNN
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (CTV News) - A 9-year-old from Toronto has become an internet sensation from being fed up wih shoveling snow.

Carter Trozzolo’s appearance on the news shoveling snow on Monday night has went viral and seems to have struck a chord with many.

In the clip, Carter is seen shoveling snow in front of his home. The onscreen graphic that ran beneath him identified the boy as “EXHAUSTED.”

“I think a lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now, so I think he captured the emotions of many people,” his mother Rachel Disaia said.

The video has been seen more than 1 million times online.

“We’ve heard that it was on TV in Australia and in Ireland, and they were talking about it on the radio in Montreal,” Disaia said.

There have also been thousands of responses from people around the globe.

In the past 24 hours, Carter has been trending on Twitter and has even become a meme. He has also been recognized by strangers on the street.

As for what Carter might do now with his new viral fame, he says he doesn’t “want to think about it.”

For now, he’s just happy to be in the snow.

“I love snow days,” Carter said.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

