Crews respond to fire at Schofield mobile home park

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in a mobile home park in Schofield.

The fire department responded to Colonial Gardens around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from windows and the side of the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

