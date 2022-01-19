News and First Alert Weather App
Country Jam moves location for 2023

The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a stage pavilion and over a thousand campsites where guests can stay.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - This summer, the Country Jam Music Festival is closing the curtains on its site in the Town of Union.

Organizers announced the festival will be moving to a site in the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County in 2023. The new 160-acre site is said to allow organizers to build permanent structures, including a stage pavilion and over a thousand campsites where guests can stay.

Country Jam General Manager Kathy Wright said the move is bittersweet.

“It’s like moving out of your childhood home, it’s bittersweet. It’s a beautiful festival site and the scenery there is amazing, but we’re really looking forward to creating something new in the town of Wheaton,” Wright said.

Organizers say they plan to build a special events center on the site to host weddings and other large gatherings.

