Children’s Wisconsin now accepting referrals for ‘Start Right Healthy Families’ program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parenting during the pandemic can be tough. That’s why Children’s Wisconsin office in Marathon County is now accepting referrals for the ‘Start Right Healthy Families’ program.

It’s for families with little ones that are five and under. It’s offered in English, Hmong, and Spanish. The goal is to strengthen parenting skills and provide resources.

Parent educators meet one-on-one with parents and assist in activities that facilitate a healthier lifestyle, strengthen family relationships, and prepare children for starting school.

Nicole Tank, the prevention supervisor at Children’s Wisconsin, said parenting is stressful and the pandemic only adds to it.

“That’s why these home visiting programs are so important. They can help alleviate some of that stress,” said Tank.

She said parents have told her just knowing Children’s is there for them week-to-week is a huge support.

The best part is, it is completely free. Call 715-849-1457 for more information. Click here for the link to Children’s Wisconsin in Wausau.

