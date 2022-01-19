News and First Alert Weather App
Cause of Wausau apartment fire unknown; case now closed

Wausau apartment fire scene on Jan. 11, 2022
Wausau apartment fire scene on Jan. 11, 2022(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of an apartment fire that happened on Jan. 10 at the Grand Avenue Luxury Apartments has been ruled undetermined.

Wausau Fire Lt. Inspector Shahn Kariger said there was not enough evidence to determine the cause.

Crews were called to the apartments on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue shortly after midnight. That property is north of Brickner’s on Grand Avenue.

The fire started outside on a second-floor balcony. Karigner said the tenant was a smoker, but there were no cigarette butts found. He said the tenant called 911 after seeing flames from the inside corner of the balcony. The patio glass then broke and began to fill the apartment with smoke. The tenant was able to escape.

The apartment’s smoke alarms were functioning. People from four different united were displaced.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, including Wausau Fire Department, SAFER, Riverside Fire District, and Merrill Fire Department.

The building has extensive damage, including the roof and attic.

