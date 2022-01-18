Wausau School Board sends $119 million referendum to voters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau school board approved a referendum proposal Monday night that will go on the ballot April 5. The referendum allows the district to make improvements to middle and high schools. Safety and security concerns will be addressed at all schools and Grant, Riverview, South Mountain and Stettin Elementary schools will also get classroom expansions.

If it passes, the referendum will make the improvements possible while reducing area property taxes by $0.43 for every thousand dollars of property value. The $119,800,00 price tag is about two-thirds of the original amount proposed.

Some board members expressed concern that more was not allocated for elementary schools. The proposal passed with an overwhelming majority, with most board members agreeing that the reduced funding is better than none.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.