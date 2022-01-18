News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Trial dates set for suspect in fatal Wausau shooting

Michael Turner, 45
Michael Turner, 45(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The 45-year-old man accused of shooting another man that died days later of his injuries will head to trial later this year.

Michael Turner is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, illegally possessing a firearm, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The shooting happened on May 15, 2021. The victim died on June 2.

Investigators said the victim, also 45, was parked in his car on the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue when Turner drove up to the vehicle and shot him. Police said the victim drove from the scene to a business at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and West Thomas Street for help.

Police said Turner knew the victim. Turner was arrested later that day in Marquette County.

Turner remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 28. It is scheduled to last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to North-Central Wisconsin
Family seeks missing necklace
Family finds necklace believed to have been lost at hockey tournament
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin hospitalized at 10x higher rate, died at 14x higher rate in December
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Classic Albums LIVE
Classic Albums Live featuring AC/DC coming to the Grand Theater
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to North-Central Wisconsin
School bus driver ID
Department of Transportation works to address school bus driver shortage
Portage County releases locations of warming shelters due to forecasted freezing temperatures