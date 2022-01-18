Trial dates set for suspect in fatal Wausau shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The 45-year-old man accused of shooting another man that died days later of his injuries will head to trial later this year.

Michael Turner is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, illegally possessing a firearm, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The shooting happened on May 15, 2021. The victim died on June 2.

Investigators said the victim, also 45, was parked in his car on the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue when Turner drove up to the vehicle and shot him. Police said the victim drove from the scene to a business at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and West Thomas Street for help.

Police said Turner knew the victim. Turner was arrested later that day in Marquette County.

Turner remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 28. It is scheduled to last two weeks.

