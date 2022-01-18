Portage County releases locations of warming shelters due to forecasted freezing temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daytime and overnight temperatures will be much colder than usual this week. Portage County wants the public to be aware of its warming shelter sites to make sure those without permanent shelter are safe during the winter months.

Jan 18 - Jan 25

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday as wind chills drop as low as -35°, especially during Thursday morning’s commute hours. Wind chills this low are dangerously cold. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

Warming Sites include:

• Portage County Health and Human Services at 817 Whiting Avenue, Stevens Point, (715) 345-5350; Hours: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM (Monday, Thursday), 8:00 AM-6:00 PM (Tuesday), 8:00 AM-5:00 PM (Wednesday), and 8:00 AM-3:00 PM (Friday).

• Portage County Public Library at 1001 Main Street, Stevens Point, (715) 346-1544; Hours: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM (Monday through Friday). There are capacity and time limits.

• Salvation Army at 1600 Briggs Street, Stevens Point, (715) 341-2437; Hours: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM (each day). The lobby area will be open during the day with places to sit and coffee available. At night, individuals can head over to the Warming Center to sleep. After 9pm contact law enforcement for assistance to the warming shelter.

o The Warming Center at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church 1300 Main Street, Stevens Point, (715) 252-7860 or smileforchristssake@yahoo.com

• Lettie Jensen Community Center at 487 North Main Street, Amherst, (715) 824-5202; Hours: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM (Monday through Thursday). Not currently open on Friday but will be if needed. Call ahead if there is a need for extended hours. Limiting number of people in facility to 50 people.

• Rosholt Public Library at 137 North Main Street, Rosholt, (715) 677-4510; Hours: 2:00 PM-6:00 PM (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), 10:00 AM-6:00 PM (Wednesday). There are capacity and time limits.

• Village of Almond Municipal Center at 122 Main Street, Almond, (715) 366-8171; Hours: 8:00 AM-3:00 PM (Monday through Wednesday). Call ahead if there is a need for extended hours.

• Village of Plover Municipal Center at 2400 Post Road, Plover, (715) 345-5252; Hours: 7:30 AM-4:30 PM (Monday through Friday).

