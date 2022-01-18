Packers ready for a matchup with a familiar opponent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are readying for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, an opponent the Packers have played four times in the last three seasons.

But things have changed for San Francisco, even since their September showdown with the Packers

“The identity is still there, that has not changed,” Matt LaFleur said.

LaFleur pointed to their physicality as their calling card, a trademark that still holds true through their late-season hot streak.

“It has been a little bit since we’ve played them, but you can still look at their tendencies. And see what has changed and what hasn’t changed since we last played them,” running back Aaron Jones said.

When Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal through the uprights to beat the 49ers in week three, San Francisco went on to lose four games in a row.

Since the end of that losing streak, the 49ers have won nine of 12 games. Deebo Samuel has also emerged for the 49ers as a versatile offensive weapon.

“Naturally, things evolve over time. But, if you look at them as of late. But this is a confident group. You can see it on tape, you can see it how they played,” LaFleur said.

In the matchups between the two dating back to 2019, a lot has changed for momentum. After dropping two in 2019, including in the NFC Championship, the Packers have rattled off two wins in San Francisco.

“They won’t just lay down and let us win a third in a row. We, to a certain extent, have their number right now. It’s just about being on top of everything and having that intensity and urgency that we’ve been lacking in some of these games,” Davante Adams said.

And with the Packers holding the number one seed, they will host the game at Lambeau Field, marking the first time in the string of five games the matchup will take place in Green Bay.

“Coming to Lambeau on our field and weather, we feel good about the product we put on the field and we go out and execute all the time,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.