Marathon County Health Department launches COVID question hotline

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department has established a new COVID-19 Resource Line for Marathon County residents seeking COVID-19 guidance.

Marathon County residents with any questions related to COVID-19 isolation, quarantine, testing, or vaccination can call a new COVID-19 Resource Line at 715-261-1999. The resource line will be staffed Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Marathon County Health Department will continue to send isolation guidance letters to any Marathon County residents who have a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

For full COVID-19 guidance and information visit the Marathon County Health Department webpage at https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Departments/HealthDepartment/COVID19.aspx

