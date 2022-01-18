Madison College students spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day building community

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College students and Little John’s Kitchen staff spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping prevent food insecurity for the greater Dane County community.

Little John’s provides meals to those who cannot afford it. Without volunteers, the kitchen and future restaurant could not help feed the community.

“At one point or another we all struggle as human beings,” Madison College freshman and volunteer Mercedes Hernandez-Natera said. “In order to really overcome that and see ourselves in a more positive light… you only ever get that by being surrounded by others that have that nurture or that love or that kindness to offer.”

Hernandez-Natera knows how it feels to not al ways have food on the table.

“Growing up I actually dealt with a lot of food insecurity in my household,” she said. “Being that it wasn’t structurally possible for us to have so much money at the end of the day to afford these huge grocery budgets where you could buy organic local food.”

Little John’s Restaurant Sustainability Development Team Lead Delaney Gobster experienced food insecurity too.

“Food insecurity doesn’t take a day off no matter how much you wish it would,” Gobster said. “It’s the idea of someone who looks out for you everyday no matter what holiday it is no matter the promise of not having to work. That’s why we rely on our volunteers and staff to help feed our community.”

Little John’s contracts food for organizations all over the area, including three hotels for those experiencing homelessness. Gobster said without volunteers, those individuals might not receive meals.

“If you don’t have access to a certain food or certain nutrition there’s almost that lack of energy to really just be a human being and participate in the world around you,” Hernandez-Natera said. “So if you can connect that with the food and the wellness it’s just really awesome.”

