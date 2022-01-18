Hello, My Name Is: Pierson Potrykus

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Wittenberg-Birnamwood wrestler Pierson Potrykus is ranked in the 126 point weight class and looks poised to make a run towards the state tournament, but there’s more to Potrykus than meets the eye.

In Wittenberg, Pierson just needs to tell people his last name to turn their heads.

“Everyone in a 15-mile radius knows my last name. They’re always like ‘oh that’s the wrestling kid. He comes from, his brothers are so good. He’s the wrestling kid,’” Pierson said.

That’s because in 2014, his oldest brother Braxton won back-to-back state titles, a rarity for Wittenberg.

“It was awesome. It showed you that I could be this guy in the future if I worked as hard as I did. I could be the next state champ or whoever and give success to Wittenberg wrestling,” Pierson said.

“It took that doubt out of his mind. It solidified that this is something I can do, you know,” Braxton Potrykus said.

Pierson is eight years younger than his older brother Braxton, but his eyes and ears were open the entire ride.

“I could tell, always growing up, he never missed any of our matches. That was his life, going to our matches growing up at that time,” Braxton said.

“We’re always there to coach him and everything like that. I’m always more on him a bit. He was probably sick of me, all the time, coaching,” Stetson said.

Pierson is now a senior closing out his high school career. After watching his brothers do it so often, they get to sit back and watch his ride.

“I always love watching him wrestle at practice. He’s the hardest worker in the room. He’s my favorite to help out,” Stetson said.

That also means that 2022 will mark the last year of a ten-year run of a Potrykus in the lineup card at Wittenberg.

The coach for the team, the three brother’s dad Duane, has coached the team during the entire decade.

“It’s hard for me to even think about right now because I don’t want it to end but that’s just part of life,” Duane said.

But before the lights turn off on this generation of Potrykus’, Pierson has his eyes on one more accomplishment—placing a plaque next to his brother’s.

“It’s everything right now. That’s been on my mind for the last four years. Anything I would want is to win a state title,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.