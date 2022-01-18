Classic Albums Live featuring AC/DC coming to the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for Classic Albums LIVE at the Grand Theater on Jan. 28.

The concert will feature the music of AC/DC’s Back in Black album. The band had numerous chart-topping hits in the 70s and 80s. They were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Featured hits include “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Hells Bells,” and of course “Back In Black”– recreating the classic album, note for note, cut for cut. Devoted fans and new generations alike will be amazed as the talented musicians of Classic Albums Live bring this legendary album to life on the stage of The Grand.

Tickets start at $30.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

