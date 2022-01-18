News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

Lily’s says those with a severe allergy to soy should not consume the product.
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin.(FDA)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily’s Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin.

The bags of peppermint--flavor baking chips, were a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart stores.

Lily’s discovered the error after consumers reported finding white candy pieces mixed with the baking chips. They contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not used in Lily’s peppermint flavor chips.

Lily’s says those with a severe allergy to soy should not consume the product. So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.

You can get a full refund if you bought the affected product. Visit Lilys.com to complete a contact form.

Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin.(FDA)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to North-Central Wisconsin
Family seeks missing necklace
Family finds necklace believed to have been lost at hockey tournament
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin hospitalized at 10x higher rate, died at 14x higher rate in December
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra careful when on the roads...
Hazardous road conditions in Marathon County

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to North-Central Wisconsin
Coldest Games On Record
Coldest Games On Record
Marathon County Health Department launches COVID question hotline
Antigo Christmas tree burn (2021)
Annual Antigo Christmas tree burn to be held Tuesday night