‘Betty White Challenge’ raises $1K for Lincoln County Humane Society

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You’ve probably heard of the “Betty White challenge.” It’s all over social media asking people to support animal shelters in honor of Betty White. Now, shelters in central Wisconsin are reaping the benefits.

White would have been 100-years-old on Jan. 17.

The Lincoln County Humane Society didn’t go into the Betty White challenge with a specific goal but ended up collecting more than $1,000. They hope the extra money will help give more pets the best life possible.

“A lot of us here are actually very big Golden Girls fans, so we were happy to do that in honor of everything that Betty White has done,” Lincoln County Humane Society Manager Liz Friedenfels said.

White was known as television’s Golden Girl. Although the characters White played throughout her career were quirky, off the screen, she had a strong passion for animals. The Lincoln County Humane Society got its first donation in the late actress’ name just after her death. They said it’s proof of Lincoln County’s love for animals.

“We’ve just been really amazed by how generous people were and very grateful for all their support,” Friedenfels said.

The donated money from the challenge will help the shelter with animal vaccines, surgeries, and other operating costs. White supported fundraisers for a number of animal welfare organizations and her fan club dues went to animal rescue charities, setting an example for everyone to do the same.

“We are always very blessed to have a lot of support from our community but I think it’s also a testament to what a wonderful person Betty White was,” said Friedenfels.

The Lincoln County Humane Society is still accepting donations. They hope to do the Betty White challenge again for years to come. Follow this link if you would like to donate to the Lincoln County Humane Society.

