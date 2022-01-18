Annual Antigo Christmas tree burn to be held Tuesday night

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - An untraditional way to dispose of Christmas trees has become the traditional way to bring the Antigo community together.

Tuesday evening people are invited to an area near the Antigo High School for the annual Christmas tree burn. The city’s Department of Public Works collects them from residential curbs and brings them to a parking lot near the high school. People then gather for a massive bonfire.

The event is at 5 p.m. at the Antigo High School south parking lot. It’s located on the corner of Western Road and 10th Avenue.

There will be free hot chocolate and hot dogs.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.