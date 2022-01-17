Wisconsin Rapids naming contest selects Witter Park as name for newest park

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has announced the name of its park and aquatic center following a community naming contest.

The park at 681 Chestnut Street will be called Witter Park. The location includes the aquatics center, skate park, playground equipment, splash pad, outdoor shelter, tennis court and pickleball courts.

The public suggested 81 names for the park, and staff narrowed the list down to five choices. Wisconsin Recreation Complex and Witter Park tied with 91 votes each, with Witter Community Park receiving 61 votes. The Parks and Recreation Commission broke the tie and selected Witter Park.

“I want to thank the public for their participation in our effort to name our new park. The suggestions were incredibly thoughtful and often rooted in our city’s history. I also want to recognize Rita Schiller for her winning suggestion – Witter Park,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

The park’s name will be used on marketing materials, logoed products for the park and Aquatics Center, website, and maps. Currently, there are no plans to replace any signage at the park.

