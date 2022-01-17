United Way volunteers give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United Ways’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day doing what it was meant for, service.

The group does service projects throughout the year, but Monday was an opportunity to reflect on the importance of it all.

“Kindness, Kindness, Kindness, and I think that’s a good practice for Martin Luther King Day,” said volunteer Pamala Frary.

Frary’s been a volunteer with United Way for over 30 years. She said when she retired she wanted to continue to do good in her community. Monday was no different. She said helping others is much more gratifying than having free time.

“Today is considered a day off because it’s MLK day, but we like to say it’s a day on. It’s a day on to serve our community,” said Susan Krolow, Retired Senior Volunteer Program Director at United Way.

Krolow said the group has over 500 members and she never has a hard time getting volunteers for events.

“They have just kept volunteering through the pandemic. They want to make a difference,” said Krolow.

The RSVP group decided they’d make a difference on Monday by assembling three specific kits. Those kits will be delivered to the Wausau Warming Center, the Womens’ Community, and to the new refugees who now call Wausau home.

Even though all the kits had different supplies, Frary said the meaning behind them all was the same.

“Somebody cares and you matter,” said Frary.

The group will continue their MLK day kindness on Tuesday, Jan. 18. They will be assembling food kits for kids in need in the D.C. Everest and Wausau School districts.

Click here for more information about the RSVP program.

