United Way of Marathon County launches survey to seek input about local issues

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County is asking the public to fill out an online survey gauging the importance of the county’s most pressing socio-economic issues.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY. Information will be received until Jan. 28. The United Way of Marathon County will review the results and work to address these needs and issues.

The responses are anonymous. Respondents are encouraged to be honest. Survey results will be tabulated by Perspectives Consulting Group, a Michigan-based research firm. Shanna Yonke, President-Elect says, “This is an important time for the board to hear from our community and funded partners.”

