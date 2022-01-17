News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers to host San Francisco 49ers in Divisional Round

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)<br /><br />San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(NBC15)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - With the San Francisco 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers are set to host the 49ers in their Divisional Round matchup.

The 49ers, who held off a fierce late comeback against the Cowboys on Sunday, entered the playoffs as a six seed. They played the Packers week three in San Francisco, with the Packers winning on a late comeback from Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal in the final 30 seconds to win the game.

The two teams last played the Packers in the playoffs in the 2020 NFC Championship, with the 49ers winning 37-20. The teams are an even 4-4 in eight playoff matchups, dating back to 1950.

The time and date of the game have not been announced, with Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 the dates possible for the game.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Younkers in Plover that has been vacant since 2018 will soon be a lively place full of...
Younkers rennovation brings hope of a new downtown for Plover
Troy Rebarchek Independence sets two tangled bucks free
Video of a Trempealeau County man setting two tangled bucks free gains millions of views
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Crowds gathered at Merrill High School Saturday to honor and remember Officer Riley Kurtz
People gather to remember and honor Officer Kurtz
Players practice for the tournament
Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey returns

Latest News

Prep highlights 1-15-21
Wausau West, SPASH hockey pick up wins
Prep highlights 1-15-21
1-15-21- PREP HIGHLIGHTS
1-15-22- UWSP VS UW-PLATTEVILLE
1-15-21- UWSP VS UW-PLATTEVILLE
1-15-22- UWSP VS UW-PLATTEVILLE
Krueger’s Career Day, Four in Double Figures in Pointers Home Win Over UWP