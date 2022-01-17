Packers to host San Francisco 49ers in Divisional Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - With the San Francisco 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers are set to host the 49ers in their Divisional Round matchup.

The 49ers, who held off a fierce late comeback against the Cowboys on Sunday, entered the playoffs as a six seed. They played the Packers week three in San Francisco, with the Packers winning on a late comeback from Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal in the final 30 seconds to win the game.

The two teams last played the Packers in the playoffs in the 2020 NFC Championship, with the 49ers winning 37-20. The teams are an even 4-4 in eight playoff matchups, dating back to 1950.

The time and date of the game have not been announced, with Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 the dates possible for the game.

