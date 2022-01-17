New art exhibit opens at Wausau’s Center for the Visual Arts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Center for the Visual Arts (CVA) has opened new exhibits in the new year. One of them is ‘Bold and Affirmative, Radiant and Subtle’ in the Vault Gallery.

The new art exhibit features art from Wisconsin artist, Debra Davis-Crabbe. There, her work invites people to immerse themselves in bold colors, texture, and composition.

Wausau’s CVA said Davis-Crabbe takes the energy from the moment and portrays it into colorful abstract paintings. The artist said ‘there’s a push and pull until she is able to find what she wants to say in a piece. She said she is inspired by the world around her and she wants her work to evoke emotions and capture a moment in time.’

“Her work is all paintings that are abstract, and they’re full of light, color, and brightness, and they’re a contrast to the winter darkness we are seeing currently,” Executive Director at the Center for the Visual Arts, Madison Hager said.

CVA said this exhibit compliments some of the other exhibits that are based on more earthy tones. One of her pieces titled ‘A Change of Seasons’ has pops of warm-toned colors alongside some cool-toned colors. “She’s featuring some really bright pinks and blues, and I see it as a very spring-like show, a fortune of the spring to come,” Hager explained.

“You’re going to have the opportunity to kind of look at the pieces and bring your own imagination and memories to the pieces, but Debra’s also provided some really wonderful titles that speak to what she’s thinking about when she’s creating the pieces.”

The exhibit will be there until March 5. There is free entry during regular hours from Wed-Fri. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat. from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

