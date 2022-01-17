First Alert Weather Day Declared For Wednesday Night Until Noon Thursday: Arctic air makes a return with brutal wind chills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather will remain mostly quiet for MLK Day. Some lake effect snow is expected this evening for those in Northern Wisconsin. Flakes/Light snow will usher into portions of the Northwoods. Roads may be slippery at times, but the overall impacts will be minor. For the rest of North-Central Wisconsin, plan for mostly cloudy skies with peaks of sunshine by early dinner time. Near-average highs in the mid-20s. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until noon Thursday due to dangerously low wind chills.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind chills could drop as low as -35° (WSAW)

Snow north, while light snow or snow showers south Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow and snow showers continue into Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

The next weather maker we’re tracking in the forecast is Tuesday afternoon and evening as a clipper ushers in. Plan for accumulating snow and freezing rain. Snow will arrive in the Northwoods by late morning Tuesday. Light snow or snow showers will spread across the region as far south as Highway 10 by Tuesday afternoon. Though, warmer temperatures south of Highway 29 will allow precipitation to fall as a wintry mix. Freezing rain is expected south of Highway 10 during the afternoon. For the northern half, the snow will persist into Tuesday night, tapering off after midnight. Snow accumulations will be minor, likely 1-2″ North of Highway 64. Areas south will accumulate less, up to an inch. Slippery roads are expected for both forecast areas.

Minor snow accumulations on Tuesday with a clipper system (WSAW)

In the wake of this storm system, arctic air makes a return. Our First Alert Weather Day will be in effect from Wednesday night until noon Thursday as wind chills will be DANGEROUSLY COLD. Wind chills can drop down to -35°, especially during Thursday morning commute hours. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. Though Thursday morning will be the most brutal for wind chills and temperatures; cold arctic air will last through Friday.

Morning wind chills and temperatures (WSAW)

Daytime wind chills and temperatures (WSAW)

Light snow is possible Friday night, tapering to snow showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday rebound into the mid-10s. Colder next Sunday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the single digits.

