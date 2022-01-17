News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Declared For Wednesday Night Until Noon Thursday: Arctic air makes a return with brutal wind chills

Snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday as a clipper ushers in. Dangeroulsy cold wind chills will make a return to end the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather will remain mostly quiet for MLK Day. Some lake effect snow is expected this evening for those in Northern Wisconsin. Flakes/Light snow will usher into portions of the Northwoods. Roads may be slippery at times, but the overall impacts will be minor. For the rest of North-Central Wisconsin, plan for mostly cloudy skies with peaks of sunshine by early dinner time. Near-average highs in the mid-20s. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until noon Thursday due to dangerously low wind chills.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind chills could drop as low as -35°(WSAW)
Snow north, while light snow or snow showers south Tuesday afternoon.
Snow north, while light snow or snow showers south Tuesday afternoon.(WSAW)
Snow and snow showers continue into Tuesday evening.
Snow and snow showers continue into Tuesday evening.(WSAW)

The next weather maker we’re tracking in the forecast is Tuesday afternoon and evening as a clipper ushers in. Plan for accumulating snow and freezing rain. Snow will arrive in the Northwoods by late morning Tuesday. Light snow or snow showers will spread across the region as far south as Highway 10 by Tuesday afternoon. Though, warmer temperatures south of Highway 29 will allow precipitation to fall as a wintry mix. Freezing rain is expected south of Highway 10 during the afternoon. For the northern half, the snow will persist into Tuesday night, tapering off after midnight. Snow accumulations will be minor, likely 1-2″ North of Highway 64. Areas south will accumulate less, up to an inch. Slippery roads are expected for both forecast areas.

Minor snow accumulations on Tuesday with a clipper system
Minor snow accumulations on Tuesday with a clipper system(WSAW)

In the wake of this storm system, arctic air makes a return. Our First Alert Weather Day will be in effect from Wednesday night until noon Thursday as wind chills will be DANGEROUSLY COLD. Wind chills can drop down to -35°, especially during Thursday morning commute hours. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. Though Thursday morning will be the most brutal for wind chills and temperatures; cold arctic air will last through Friday.

Morning wind chills and temperatures
Morning wind chills and temperatures(WSAW)
Daytime wind chills and temperatures
Daytime wind chills and temperatures(WSAW)

Light snow is possible Friday night, tapering to snow showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday rebound into the mid-10s. Colder next Sunday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the single digits.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra careful when on the roads...
Hazardous road conditions in Marathon County
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Troy Rebarchek Independence sets two tangled bucks free
Video of a Trempealeau County man setting two tangled bucks free gains millions of views
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to host San Francisco 49ers in Divisional Round

Latest News

Mostly cloudy for MLK Jr. Day. Light snow or snow showers Tuesday. A blast of arctic air...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Snow showers with up to 1" of snowfall today. More snow chances Tuesday, then a blast of arctic...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Snowfall up to 1" possible Sunday morning into the early afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers for Sunday, risk of snow again early in work week
Increasing clouds overnight with snow showers on Sunday morning to early PM. Up to 1" possible....
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast