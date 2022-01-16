Wausau West, SPASH hockey pick up wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West girls basketball and SPASH hockey were able to pick wins in Jan. 15 highlights.

Wausau West traveled to Eau Claire North, where they led for most of the game. They picked up a 63-46 win.

SPASH hosted Verona on the ice and they were able to handle the Wildcats with a 3-0 win. Mason Keller scored his second goal of the year in the win.

Merrill hosted Shawano in girl’s hoops. They jumped out to an early 22-18 lead, but Shawano was able to come back and win 59-49.

