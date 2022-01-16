People gather to remember and honor Officer Kurtz

News and First Alert Weather App
A celebration of life for 24-year-old Officer Riley Kurtz of the Merrill Police Department was held Saturday in Merrill
Published: Jan. 15, 2022
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Family, friends and law enforcement gathered at Merrill High School Saturday to celebrate the life of Officer Riley Kurtz.

Kurtz served with the Merrill Police Department for just under two years. Prior to that, he served with the Kronenwetter Police Department and spent time as a Reserve Deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Someone with under two years experience generally isn’t relied upon to train other people or to become an instructor of other people,” said Merrill Chief of Police Corey Bennett. “That’s what we were looking for him to do this next year.”

Kurtz passed away Jan. 3 due to a health condition. He was 24-years-old.

“Aside from the professional stuff, as a person, you could talk to any person here and they would tell you what an easy-going, great personality he was to be around at any time no matter what,” said Chief Bennett.

Kurtz always had a smile on his face, earning him the nickname “Smiley Riley,” according to his colleagues. He also had a way of connecting with people through his love for anything outdoors.

“He had just a real positive personality,” said Chief Bennett. “We all joked amongst ourselves and in our eulogies about that grin that he’d have. It was just amazing.”

Crowds gathered for the service before the “End of Watch” call and processional.

“It’s a little over-whelming to see that kind of support show up and be part of it with you and go through that with you and celebrate his life with you and it certainly lifts our spirits and gives us strength,” said Chief Bennett.

For Officer Kurtz’s full obituary, visit here.

