Krueger’s Career Day, Four in Double Figures in Pointers Home Win Over UWP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team (9-4, 2-2) had four in double figures in a 75-65 win over visiting UW-Platteville (9-6, 2-3).

Courtney Krueger (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) doubled her previous season-high with a career-best 16 points in the win. Taylor Greenheck (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) led the Pointers in scoring with 18 points and was one board shy of a double-double.

Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) posted 11 points and Abbie Campion (Janesville, Wis./Milton) was also in double figures with 10.

Krueger scored UWSP’s first four points of the game and Campion had five straight later in the quarter as the Pointers held a 15-12 lead after one.

Greenheck broke a more than five-minute drought from the field as UWSP halted an 11-2 run by the Pioneers to open the second. Krueger buried a three and buckets by Josie Nies (Platteville, Wis./Platteville), Greenheck and Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) saw UWSP battle back to tie at 29-29 at the half.

Krueger, Nies and Campion drilled threes in the third as the teams swapped slim leads all stanza. Krueger and Thomson each had a late basket, but UWP led 52-51 heading to the fourth.

The Pointers opened the fourth by making six of their first eight shots to extend the lead to nine with 5:27 left. UWSP hit 11 free throws down the stretch to ice the win.

UWSP will travel to Menomonie on Wednesday (Jan. 19) for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with UW-Stout.

