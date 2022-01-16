News and First Alert Weather App
Hazardous road conditions in Marathon County

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra careful when on the roads Sunday due to hazardous road conditions from the snow.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be extra careful when on the roads Sunday due to hazardous road conditions from the snow. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Department said they are responding to numerous crashes throughout Marathon County.

The Sheriff’s Department said the Marathon County Highway Department is out clearing and salting the roads as much as possible to retain safe driving conditions. The Sheriff’s Department asks drivers to maintain situational awareness, drive slow, and keep greater distances between you and other vehicles. It’s also important to avoid emergency vehicles stopped at crash sites.

