First Alert Weather: Snow showers today, more snow chances ahead and arctic blast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This MLK Jr. holiday weekend started off bright but the remainder of the time will feature plenty of clouds across North Central Wisconsin. A cold front will produce snow showers in the region this morning into the early afternoon. Accumulations will range from a coating to around 1″ for a majority of the area, with some spots in the far north picking up 1-2″ of snowfall. Seasonably chilly with afternoon readings topping out in the low 20s.

Snow showers will affect the area around midday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down by early this afternoon. (WSAW)

Snowfall up to 1" in most of the area today, slightly higher in the far north. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the single digits to low 10s. More clouds than breaks of sunshine on MLK Jr. Day tomorrow. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Attention then turns to the next clipper system on the way for Tuesday. Snow is forecast to develop in the Northwoods around midday or early afternoon on Tuesday, with snow or snow showers possible about as far south as Highway 10 on Tuesday afternoon. The snow will persist in at least the northern half of the area Tuesday night, tapering off well after midnight. The early outlook is for perhaps up to 1″ south of Highway 64, with 2″ or more from Highway 64 on north, while 4″ or more could fall in the far north, closer to the U.P. border. At this time, a First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be needed, but we will continue to monitor this snow producer in case the track and snowfall amounts change.

Snow will start to move into the Northwoods on Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow is expected Tuesday night in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Snow or snow showers will affect the northern half of the area Tuesday night. (WSAW)

The flakes will wind down before daybreak on Wednesday. (WSAW)

In the wake of this storm system, arctic air will once again invade the Wisconsin River Valley. Blustery and colder on Wednesday with more clouds than breaks of sun. Temperatures will reach the high just after midnight early Wednesday morning in the upper 10s to around 20, falling back to the single digits by daybreak, and continuing to slip to around zero for the afternoon hours. Wind chill values of -15° to -25° are expected on Wednesday. The bitter cold air settles in Wednesday night and for Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will be in the -10s with wind chill values as low as -35°. A First Alert Weather Day may be needed for dangerously low wind chills Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and we are monitoring how much wind there might be around for Thursday night into Friday, which will determine how low the wind chills could drop.

Wind chills will be below zero on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Wind chills Thursday afternoon in the -10° to -15° range. (WSAW)

Wind chill values as low as -35° on Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chill values as low as -25° are possible. (WSAW)

Mostly sunny on Thursday, but highs will only be able to make it into the low single digits. Wind chill values on Thursday will be -10° to -20°. Another sub-zero low to start off Friday, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low 10s. There is a chance of snow showers Friday night and on Saturday. Highs on Saturday rebound into the low to mid 20s. Mostly cloudy next Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.

