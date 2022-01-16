First Alert Weather: Snow showers for Sunday, risk of snow again early in work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The MLK Jr. holiday weekend started off on a cold note Saturday. Yes, there was abundant sunshine but daytime temperatures never made it out of the 10s. Clear this evening with cold conditions up through midnight, then increasing clouds overnight in advance of a cold front arriving on Sunday morning. Lows close to midnight range from around 0° in Central Wisconsin to -5° in parts of the Northwoods.

Increasing clouds later tonight with lows near or below zero around midnight. (WSAW)

Snow showers are expected Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Accumulations from a coating to around 1″ are anticipated. Roads will be slippery and snow-covered for a time on Sunday. Otherwise, lots of clouds for the rest of the day with highs around 20.

Snow showers will affect the area starting around 8 AM on Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will be working through the region around midday. (WSAW)

MLK Jr. Day on Monday has more clouds than breaks of sun with temps topping out in the low 20s. The next weather maker, which could bring snow to the region, is forecast to arrive on Tuesday afternoon. The track of the low pressure has shifted a bit more on the north as of late, which means there could be a cutoff in snowfall for locations south of Highway 10. For the remainder of the area to the north, the potential exists for some snowfall Tuesday afternoon into late Tuesday night. At this point, it is too early to say if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for Tuesday afternoon and night, but we are continuing to monitor the latest weather data.

Snow could move into the area Tuesday afternoon from the west. (WSAW)

Snow may affect at least the northern half of the area Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Snow will move out of the region before daybreak on Wednesday. (WSAW)

More certain is the fact that another arctic blast will arrive in the Wisconsin River Valley mid to late week. Blustery on Wednesday and turning colder with daytime temps peaking in the single digits above zero, falling back to near or below zero during the afternoon. Wind chill values on Wednesday could be -15° to -25°. Frigid Wednesday night with lows in the -10s with wind chill values as low as -30° to -35°. That will carry over into Thursday morning, with a bright but very cold day. Highs on Thursday just above 0°, wind chill values of -10° to -20°. If there is any wind Thursday night into Friday morning, wind chill values could once again slide to the -20° to -30° range. Morning lows on Friday of -5° to -15°, with afternoon readings rebounding into the low 10s. A First Alert Weather Day may be needed for the bitterly cold conditions Wednesday night into Thursday and perhaps extending into Friday morning as well.

Wind chill values down to -15° Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Wind chill values Thursday morning could be down to -35°. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy next Saturday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 10s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.