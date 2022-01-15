News and First Alert Weather App
Younkers rennovation brings hope of a new downtown for Plover

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The old Younkers in Plover that has been vacant since 2018 will soon be a lively place full of businesses.

“Oftentimes when big box stores go away, you sit for 20 plus years with nothing,” Steve Kunst, Community Development Manager at the Village of Plover.

Lokre and Masgay group asked the city to help with funding for the project. The Village of Plover will contribute 900 thousand in tax increment financing dollars in total for the project.

“It was a unanimous decision from the board and staff to say this is an opportunity we should jump on,” said Kunst.

These are the same developers who renovated the old Shopko next door. It now has O’so Brewing, Mikey’s Bar and Grill and other vendors. Kunst is happy to have local developers on the project. He said it helps that they understand the community.

The first phase will be a significant facade improvement. It will have a similar feel to the renovated Shopko building. Phase one will be done in the first year.

“We’re going to have a downtown for Plover that we’ve never really had before,” said Kunst.

The goal is for the empty parking lot to be transformed into an attraction too.

“We have a plan to expand a large green space in front of the Shopko building. So we’ll also extend that in front of Yonkers and in between as well,” said Mike Masgay, co-owner of Yonkers property.

Masgay said the Shopko projects’ progress has given him motivation for working on Younkers.

“I’ve been in it when it was just an empty Shopko. So even though it feels like there is a lot of work to be done, it feels like it is kind of coming together right now,” said Masgay.

Masgay said 85% of Younkers is already claimed and they’ll be announcing what businesses will be there soon. About 10,000 feet for smaller tenants are available. Click here for the Lokre website.

