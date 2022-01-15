Mosinee and Wausau West girls basketball win big conference games, Wausau West and Medford boys hockey win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a busy night of high school sports, both Mosinee and Wausau West girls basketball picked up big conference wins.

Undefeated Mosinee played Lakeland Union, who’s only conference loss entering play was against Mosinee in November. Lakeland jumped out to a 25-22 halftime lead, but Mosinee was able to flip the script in the second half, winning 50-46. Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette had 17 points to lead all scorers.

Wausau West hosted Wisconsin Rapids in a battle of two undefeated Wisconsin Valley Conference teams. Wausau West quickly jumped out to a double digit lead and didn’t let their foot off the gas pedal, winning 72-49.

At the Wausau West hockey invitational, the Warriors played Onalaska/La Crosse to open the tournament. Wausau West thoroughly handled the Hilltoppers, winning 7-0. Brady Brimacombe and Thomas Gerum had goals for the Warriors.

East/Merrill United hosted Medford boys hockey for their invitational, struggling on their home ice. Medford defeated them 6-0, backed by a Brayden Machon goal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.