Leinenkugel Classic Pond Hockey returns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leinenkugel Classic Pond Hockey Tournament is back in Wausau after taking a year off. There are more than 50 teams in town for the weekend from as far away as North Carolina and Texas.

“It brings a lot of economic impact to our area, so our restaurants, gas stations and hotels benefit from it. Estimated, I would say about 250,000,”said Tournament Director Jodi Maguire.

Leinenkugel has been the name sponsor since the first tournament in 2012. The brewery has a proud 155-year history as a Wisconsin business.

“Any time we can attract people to our great state of Wisconsin, especially from down south, whether that’s from Milwaukee, Northern Illinois, Chicagoland, get them up here to invest a little bit of their time and money in our home state of Wisconsin? We always want to be part of that,” said Fifth Generation Leinenkugel Brewer John Leinenkugel.

The tournament is set up in Marathon Park to be close to downtown for the players’ and fans’ convenience. The Parks Department teamed up with the Convention and Visitors Bureau to make the experience a fun and comfortable one.

“That was one of our main focuses this year was to bring spectators. So we brought benches in right by the ice, so they’re able to sit there. They’re able to come into the tent and enjoy the music that we have, the concession stands,” Maguire said.

Magurie says groups tell her they are extending their stay so that while they’re here they can enjoy Granite Peak Ski Resort, the art museums and other culture that Wausau has to offer.

