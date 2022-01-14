News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids wrestling, Auburndale girls basketball pick up wins

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids wrestling stayed undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, picking up a win at D.C. Everest.

Brett Back and Ashton Fischer made quick work of their opponents, defeating them via pin. Mitchell Danielski was able to notch a pin for the Evergreens after racking up multiple takedowns.

Auburndale girls basketball showed why they are near the top of the Marawood South standings, using their stout defense to beat Marathon 62-45.

