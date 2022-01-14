Wausau Event releases 2022 Big Bull Falls Blues Fest Lineup

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The entertainment line-up for a two-day blues festival in Wausau was announced Friday.

The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest will take place on Aug. 19-20. It features local, regional, and national Blues artists.

LINE-UP:

Friday

· 5 PM: Madtown Mannish Boys

· 7 PM: Mark Cameron

· 9 PM: Gabe Stillman

Saturday

· 1 PM: Avey Grouws Band

· 3 PM: Ally Venable

· 5 PM: Robert John & The Wreck

· 7 PM: Gypsy Revue – Featuring Jason Ricci & Anne Harris

· 9 PM: Tommy Castro with special guest Deanna Bogart

“Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is a traditional event for our community and Blues fans around the state,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition great music at Fern Island.”

Typically, the event draws a crowd of anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 guests. It is held on Fern Island off of River Drive in Wausau.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting www.wausauevents.org.

