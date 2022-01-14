News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Chamber president named Chairman of the Board of state chamber group

Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, has been named the new Chairman of the Board of Advisors for the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives Association.

“The foundation for a successful state economy can be found in the different local chambers and their communities all across Wisconsin,” said Eckmann. “I am honored to be the next chairman of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives and I can’t wait to continue collaborating with local chambers and banding together to ensure that we’re helping businesses and local communities thrive all across Wisconsin.”

The WCCE is the state’s professional association of full and part-time executives and staff members of local chambers of commerce. The WCCE is a program of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

Eckmann replaces immediate past chair Suzanne Kelley, the President and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance.

Eckmann has been the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s President/CEO since August of 2016.

According to a news release, Eckmann previously served as the special assistant for Economic Development to the Chancellor of UW-Stevens Point. Prior to his time at UWSP, Eckmann worked for MCDEVCO and the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce. Eckmann has also worked for and managed a family-owned business.

