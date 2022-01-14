Three Packers named to AP All-Pro team

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and De’Vondre Campbell have been named first team AP All-Pro, the Associated Press announced Friday.

Rodgers was the lone quarterback selected, garnering 34 of the 50 votes possible. Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns, adding only four interceptions to that total. It’s his fourth selection to the team.

Davante Adams was one of five unanimous selections for the team, receiving all 50 of the possible votes. Adams had a career season, recording 1,553 receiving yards, a franchise record. He added 11 touchdowns and a career-high 123 receptions. It’s his second straight selection to the team.

De’Vondre Campbell finishes an unlikely season in Green Bay that began with him being signed to a small one-year, $2 million dollar contract. He ended up recording 146 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. He is Green Bay’s first linebacker All-Pro first team member since Ray Nitschke in 1966. He was third among linebackers with 18 votes.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.