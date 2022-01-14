News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Spencer native Hunter Luepke talks winning FCS Championship, community support

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award after the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against Montana State, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, ND. (WSAW) - Hunter Luepke is coming off of a three-touchdown, FCS championship game MVP performance in North Dakota State University’s ninth championship in 11 seasons.

For Luepke, the run is the latest of a pair of breakout seasons that has seen the fullback score a combined 14 touchdowns.

“I didn’t expect to get as many carries and stuff, coming in as a fullback. I thought I would get some catches out on the flat. I’ve grown into something I didn’t ever see before, so I’m truly grateful,” Luepke said.

As a fullback coming out of Spencer, Luepke has seen 171 carries in two seasons after a redshirt freshman year.

But Luepke still stays true to his roots, talking to his hometown of Spencer often. Luepke says he wants to start a youth camp for Spencer/Columbus football someday and heard from his community back home after the game.

“They were just so proud and excited for me. My phone blew up after the game, as you can probably imagine. But yeah, everybody back home was watching and they were really proud of me.” Luepke said.

“They mean a lot to me and I hope I mean something to them too.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
According to Wausau Police, the driver tried to pass a number of vehicles, hit a curb, then...
Woman faces likely OWI charge after Wausau crash
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99
No. 13 Wisconsin beats No. 16 Ohio State for 6th win a row
Wisconsin Rapids wrestling, Auburndale girls basketball pick up wins
UW-Eau Claire Vs. UW-Stevens Point 1/12/2022
Wagner, Pointers Shut Out Blugolds at Home