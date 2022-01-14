News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million

Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. It sold for $3.36 million.(Heritage Auctions/ha.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A single page of a Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction Thursday for more than $3 million, smashing the record for most valuable comic book page of all time.

Page 25 from 1984′s “Secret Wars No. 8″ with artwork by Mike Zeck sold Thursday at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $3.36 million.

The book tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. Bidding for the page starting at $330,000.

Page 24 of the same book sold moments earlier for $288,000. The two pages had never been available to the public before.

Details about the purchaser were not made public. Heritage Auctions’ New York Director of Comics & Comic Art Joe Mannarino said the seller had bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured the pages ever since.

“Today’s results prove what we’ve long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas,” Mannarino said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Health officials recommend surgical or high-grade masks instead of cloth ones.
Marshfield Clinic urges the use of surgical masks
Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.
Wausau Elk’s Lodge to try new service model for Friday’s dinner
Steve Phillipson, MD, Aspirus Regional Director for Hospital Medicine Services
Aspirus continues to treat patients with delta variant, as omicron moves in
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
Americans are demanding answers on at-home tests and masks, as new data shows the U.S is seeing...
Americans demand answers on at-home tests, masks
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law