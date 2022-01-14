News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon daycare facility to open Feb. 7

Toddler room at Little Lions childcare
By Heather Poltrock and Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8,000 square-foot childcare center in Marathon has announced it will open Feb. 7.

Initial plans stated Little Lions Childcare would employ 20 people with a capacity of nearly 70 children. Little Lions Child Care will be owned and operated by St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church as a nonprofit LLC. Children ages 6-weeks to 5 years will be cared for at the center.

“Through the Long Range ministry planning of St. Matthew’s, the Child Care Center was a vision for the growth of the greater Marathon community, and where better to start than with our youngest community members. Collaborating with the Village and shared visions this proposed project will be a step in supporting the needs for future development of our community,” stated Jerry Natzke in September 2020.

The daycare center will be open Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

It’s located at 300 County Road NN, in Marathon-- just west of the Marathon Area Elementary School.

