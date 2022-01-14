Frozen pizzas recalled over undeclared wheat allergen

ASKOV, Minn. (WSAW) - Minnesota-based Kettle River Products has recalled approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza.

The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Recall on some Kettle River Frozen Pizzas (WSAW)

The following products are subject to recall [view label]:

12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped “KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza” with lot codes “21343, 21349, 21362 or 22011″ stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations, as well as fundraiser programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

