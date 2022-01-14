Fire damages outbuilding at Blue Haven Stables

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug says no people or animals were injured in a fire at Blue Haven Stables on Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Blue Haven offers horse trail rides, programs for children, and has a tack shop. It’s located in the town of Scott on Blue Haven Lane.

Klug said when they arrived, the fire was coming out of the windows from one of the outbuildings which was an apartment. There were no occupants home at the time.

Pine River, Corning, and Russell Fire Departments helped at the scene. Wisconsin Public Service, Tomahawk EMS, and Lincoln Sheriff also assisted.

The fire is still under investigation but is not suspicious at this time.

