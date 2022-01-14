News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Final episode of ‘Dr. Oz’ to air Friday

(WTAP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WZAW) - After a 13 year run, the ‘Dr. Oz’ show will air its final episode on Jan. 14 on WZAW-FOX.

The heart surgeon and talk show host announced the show would end as he is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania.

Mehmet Oz’s television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey where he frequently appeared as a guest on her show.

Dr. Oz airs at 10 a.m.

Starting Jan. 17, ‘Dr. Oz’ will be replaced with a secondary run of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. The primary run of Kelly Clarkson will continue to air on WSAW at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Wausau Elk's Lodge 248.
Wausau Elk’s Lodge to try new service model for Friday’s dinner
Health officials recommend surgical or high-grade masks instead of cloth ones.
Marshfield Clinic urges the use of surgical masks
Steve Phillipson, MD, Aspirus Regional Director for Hospital Medicine Services
Aspirus continues to treat patients with delta variant, as omicron moves in
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
Wausau Chamber president named Chairman of the Board of state chamber group
UW-Stevens Point's temporary marker for the mass Native burial site the campus sits on.
UW-Stevens Point looking for artists for its Native American memorial project
Wausau Event releases 2022 Big Bull Falls Blues Fest Lineup
Start, Develop Or Grow A Small Business
Start, Develop Or Grow A Small Business