Final episode of ‘Dr. Oz’ to air Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WZAW) - After a 13 year run, the ‘Dr. Oz’ show will air its final episode on Jan. 14 on WZAW-FOX.

The heart surgeon and talk show host announced the show would end as he is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania.

Mehmet Oz’s television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey where he frequently appeared as a guest on her show.

Dr. Oz airs at 10 a.m.

Starting Jan. 17, ‘Dr. Oz’ will be replaced with a secondary run of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. The primary run of Kelly Clarkson will continue to air on WSAW at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.