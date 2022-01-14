Family asks for help locating sentimental necklace likely lost at Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family from southern Wisconsin is asking for help locating a necklace with sentimental value that may have been lost at Marathon Park during a hockey tournament.

Amanda Pfeiffer said her son lost his necklace which belonged to his late grandfather during a hockey tournament on Jan. 9.

Missing necklace (Amanda Pfeiffer)

“We are thinking it is likely to be in the Marathon County Ice Rink or the rinks parking lot. He last remembers putting it in his pants pocket to warm it up a bit after it was sitting in the chilly locker room during their last game, " Pfeiffer wrote in a plea on Facebook.

She said her son is devastated.

If found, you’re asked to call 414-379-2051.

